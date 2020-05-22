Retaining Wall Project on Route 414 in Morris Township,

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County are advised a retaining wall project will begin on Friday, May 29 . The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris.

Utility relocation work will begin next week and is expected to be completed July 2, 2020. This work is being done in preparation for the construction of six retaining walls. The retaining wall construction will begin in the spring of 2021 due to an area of embankment failures between Pine Creek and Route 414.

During the utility relocation, a detour will be in place using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

The contractor is LTT Trucking, LCC. for this $4,900,000, 3-phase project. The project will have a planned detour route for each phase of the work and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCollege and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###