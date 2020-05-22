A medical project close to the heart - Prof. Dr. Altintas in Djibouti
A few of my German patients gave me some cute toys so that we can distribute them to the children before the operation.”DJIBOUTI, AFRIKA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2020, the plastic surgeon Professor Dr. Altintas and the Mc Aesthetics team from Cologne (Germany) launched another medical mission in Djibouti to assist those in need.
Djibouti is a country located in the East of Africa. It is a multi-ethnic country with a population of over 929,850 and the two official languages are French and Arabic. Djibouti is one of the smallest countries in the African continent and a highly underdeveloped country. The unemployment rate was officially 60% in 2005 and about half of the inhabitants live in slums.
Also the health system is poorly developed, so the life expectancy at birth is around 64.7 %.
Additionally Djiboutians are still struggling with many tropical diseases and basic medical requirements. That is the reason why it is so valuable to help and support. As the demand for help is still widespread, the number of helpers is far from enough. In particular, doctors are being sought for long-term tasks. Therefore, an organization named ‚Aesthecef Worldwide‘ supports doctors willing to provide medical assistance in developing countries such as Djibuti.
From May 5 to 12, a new visit was made in Djibouti, one of the poorest countries in the world. The founder and managing director of Mc Aesthetics Dr. Altintas and Dr. Martin A. Hellsing, CEO and founder of Aesthecef Worldwide, once again provided help to many poor people who could not afford a surgery but suffered a lot. Due to the continuing lack of modern health systems in many African countries such as Djibuti, patients cannot get a necessary plastic and reconstructive surgery. A sad fact is that there are about 18 doctors per 100,000 people in Djibouti. But often only by this kind of surgery the patients have a chance to return to a normal life.
Within these days a total of 102 patients were operated on, including many children with burn contractures.
"It is a good thing to help people in need. And we know that it is right. A few of my German patients gave me some cute toys so that we can distribute them to the children before the operation.", Dr. Altintas emphasized.
Over the past few years, plastic surgery and aesthetic surgery experts have saved many lives in developing countries by such projects, and this number is rising due to such projects as in Djibouti.
A short presentation of Prof. Dr. Altintas
Professor Altintas is the Chairman of the world Conference surgery in Canada (2020). He is an expert in reconstructive plastic surgery and serves patients around the world with his aesthetic plastic surgery. His clinic is called Mc Aesthetic and is located in Germany. Prof. Dr. Altintas is a member of the Board of Certified Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery and was the deputy director of plastic surgery in Hannover, Germany. The doctor is also a master of science. He received a doctorate in public health from Heidelberg University and has worked as a surgeon in many medical schools and universities. He is also an honorary professor of cosmetic and aesthetic surgery at German universities. Dr. Med Altintas is also the editor of the Journal of Plastic Surgery. Furthermore he has published more than 50 plastic surgery journals and published more than 80 papers at various scientific conferences national and international. In his clinic Dr. Altintas provides some excellent surgeries including six-pack surgery (aesthetic plastic surgery, which provides you with excellent six-pack abs), lip augmentations (making your lips look fuller and charming) and rhinoplasty (perfect to improve the shape of the nose and also helps eliminate breathing problems), double eyelid surgery (a surgery to cure hooded eyes and bags under the eyes that make you look wrinkled), mammoplasty (breast enlargement surgery), liposuction (excess fat removal surgery, that gives you a beautiful shape). Last but not least he is an expert in burn surgery
