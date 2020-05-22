Valeo Pharma bringing to market drug undergoing clinical trials aimed at improving survival of COVID-19

Revenue forecast from existing product pipeline (sourced from Company presentation)

Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) is a fast-growing revenue generating specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong product portfolio and a robust product pipeline

From a study Valeo pharma did, it estimates REDESCA® will be in the 25% - 35% range lower than the existing competition, and even in those ranges Valeo's margins will be ~50%.” — Technology MarketWatch Journal - Pharma-watch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing prescription drugs for the Canadian market. Valeo Pharma Inc. was essentially rebooted as a new entity in 2015 after its original portfolio was sold to Valeant for C$26 million, representing a 350% return to shareholders. The new Valeo now has a strong product portfolio and a robust product pipeline set to come to market. In fact, Valeo is set to achieve break-even this 2020, and accelerate revenue-wise from there. Two new drugs in particular are expected to significantly boost revenues over the next couple years; 1) ONSTRYV®, the first Parkinson's Disease treatment launched in Canada since 2006 (now approved in Canada, marketing underway with access incrementally coming online), and 2) REDESCA®, a low molecular weight heparin biosimilar used to prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism (scheduled for approval in Canada in Fall 2020, with marketing beginning in early 2021).

Valeo's REDESCA® will be the fourth player in the low molecular weight heparin market in Canada. As a biosimilar the drug will be offered at a lower price than the competition offers currently, and Valeo is projected to capture a respectable share of the market. Valeo Pharma Inc. trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VPH and is the subject of a Technology Journal review which may be viewed at https://technologymarketwatch.com/vph.htm online. The Journal stated "Looking at price-to-sales ratio metrics relative to the coming pipeline, shares of VPH are expected to experience solid price appreciation as revenue projections come to fruition, and certainly higher as news develops regarding additions to the pipeline."

Of particular new interest is the potential of Valeo's future in extending the survival of COVID-19 patients.

Some of the respiratory failures COVID-19 patients suffer from are due to small blood vessel thrombosis – small clots in different organs including the lungs – where you can't get enough oxygen into the body because some of the blood vessels that come out of the lungs are clotted off. It has been shown that heparin actually interferes with the virus's ability to bind to surfaces in the body, and heparin may have a specific anti-viral effect. A large-scale clinical trial testing the blood thinner heparin was launched around the world this mid-May 2020, led by a team of clinician-scientists from the University of Manitoba in Canada and the University Health Network.

The World Health Organization has as one of its guidelines for COVID-19 patient treatment the use of low molecular weight heparin to prevent complications resulting from the virus infection. There are ongoing studies evaluating whether the use of low molecular weight heparin could also increase recovery time and decrease overall mortality related to COVID-19; e.g. the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has given the green light to a new clinical study to reduce mortality from Covid-19: a group of patients will be administered the low molecular weight heparin anticoagulant in therapeutic doses. The evidence is building linking anticoagulation to COVID-19 Survival; among nearly 3000 patients with COVID-19 admitted to New York City's Mount Sinai Health System beginning in mid-March, median survival increased from 14 days to 21 days with the addition of anticoagulation low molecular weight heparin.

