dynaCERT Moving-up to TSX Big Board, and Inks Deal for 150,000+ Units Over 3 Years, Clean Future is Very Bright

dynaCERT HG unit on diesel truck

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA)

dyanCERT reduces harmful emissions; NOx reductions of 88%, CO of 50%, particulate matter of 75%, all while increasing fuel-savings up to ~20%, providing better torque, and lowering maintenance costs.” — Technology Journal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMJ) is a leading provider of carbon emission reduction technologies to reduce greenhouse gasses and improve fuel. Last week the Company announced that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to graduate its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to the TSX. There are a number of advantages that investors benefit from with this move, including the likelihood for dynaCERT to realize a step-up in its share price due, in part, to the increased credibility and public exposure of a TSX-listed company.

With the move to the TSX big board dynaCERT will join a class of issuers that includes many large and reputable domestic and international companies. As the only Canadian exchange for senior issuers, listing on the TSX signifies that a company has met recognized minimum standards and imparts additional confidence for investors and other market participants; in-fact, a large percentage of the investing public refuse to invest in companies not listed on a bid board. Additionally, TSX listed companies generally have better access to capital than those on other Canadian exchanges, plus the financial media and analysts give substantially more attention to TSX listed companies, often resulting in increased and ongoing public interest in the issuer's performance.

In general, a company that realizes an increase in share value is apt to find itself in a much more favourable position to engage in M&A transactions. Shareholders will also experience less adverse dilutive effects where the company uses share consideration in their transactions. Even where share price is unaffected by graduation, the added liquidity and other benefits inherent in a TSX-listed stock makes the company's shares more attractive to asset owners and shareholders of a target corporation.

Some other benefits of graduating to the TSX include the asset value of the listing itself and the TSX requirement that a market maker be assigned to each listed company. Market makers take positions in a listed stock (by making firm bids or offers) in order to enhance liquidity and smooth out undue price distortions. For example, market makers must buy stock when trading volumes fall below certain thresholds.

Earlier this May-2020 dynaCERT issued the news "dynaCERT Invests in the USA and Receives a Purchase Order for 3,000 HydraGEN™ Units". dynaCERT granted KarbonKleen Inc. (“KK”), dynaCERT’s Preferred Service Provider, the exclusive Dealership rights in the trucking industry in the United States of America until December 31, 2024. The deal is subject to certain quotas, including a minimum of 150,000 HydraGEN™ (HG) Technology Units over a little more than three years. On May 9, 2020, KK has provided the Company with a purchase order for 3,000 HG Technology Units. KK essentially markets the product thru financing subscription agreements across North America.

This news of sales affirms the recent conviction “BUY” recommendation of the independent investment bank GBC AG, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany which currently has a near-term C$2/share price target on TSX-V: DYA. In their report the investment bank made a comparison between dynaCERT’s HG technology and skirts on long-haul trucks. Skirts costs on average ~$3,000 and deliver 1% fuel economy, skirts now have 90% penetration into the market on trucks, it took ~9 years to happen, however when it did start to happen it moved very aggressively. dynaCERT is at the beginning of an adoption curve that is now accelerating. The report also outlines a pathway for significantly higher price potential (well beyond $2/share) from via a multi-phase adoption curve covering three distinct product lines (each requiring their own set of specialized competences in various fields);

1) HydraGEN TM,

2) HydraLytica TM, and

3) dynaCERT's carbon credit management system.

1) dynaCERT’s HydraGENTM technology is proven through the German Government to reduce harmful emission in diesel transport trucks; NOx reductions of 88%, CO of 50% and particulate matter of 75%, all while increasing fuel-savings up to ~20%, providing better torque, and lowering maintenance costs -- results which are unmatched by any other current technology.

The Company currently installs its HG technology on class 8 trucks, buses, refrigerator trailers, small trucks, electrical power generation units of all sizes, farming equipment and agriculture equipment, construction equipment, mining equipment, and it is now moving into marine vessels. The Company believes it will also at some point in the future be installing its technology on ocean going vessels, train locomotives, and it is currently working with a group in Europe to develop a unit for passenger vehicles.

2) HydraLytica TM is dynaCERT’s proprietary software with remote real-time telematics which the Company has retained worldwide experts to establish an audit trail of fuel savings and future carbon credits. dynaCERT's telematics developer invented Apple PayTM and PayPalTM.

3) dynaCERT's carbon credit management system: dynaCERT holds the world wide patents on the means and methods of monitoring and monetizing carbon credits within emission reductions in diesel engines, dynaCERT holds this in 12 different verticals. Looking at dynaCERT’s long haul trucking market alone, each truck can generate as much as $2,000 in carbon credits per annum. dynaCERT’s plan is once it has gone through approval with VERRA authority, dynaCERT will maintain 50% of the carbon credit$ and 50% of it will go to the fleet owners. The Methodology now in for approval with VERRA USA uses dynaCERT's patented HydraGEN™ Technology to lower carbon emissions and its HydraLytica™ Telematics technology to securely record carbon emissions and other non-personal data from diesel and gas engines. The application is currently being dealt with. dynaCERT's application is being led by Environmental-partners of the UK.

Corporate website: https://dynacert.com

Recent Technology Journal Review:

https://technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm

