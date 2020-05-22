Monore County: Upcoming Road Work

​

County: Monroe Municipality: Stroud Twp Road name: Interstate 80 Between: Exit 304 (US 209) and Exit 307 (PA 191) Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction 05/27. Westbound lane restriction 05/28.

Start date: 5/27/20 Est completion date: 5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Multiple Twps Road name: PA 402 Between: US 209 and Pike County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction. Please use caution driving through work zone. Start date: 5/26/20 Est completion date: 5/26/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 10:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Multiple Twps Road name: PA 402 Between: US 209 and Pike County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction. Please use caution driving through work zone. Start date: 5/29/20 Est completion date: 5/29/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 10:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Mulitple Twps Road name: Interstate 80 West Between: Exit 302 (PA 611) and Exit 293 (I-380) Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge cleaning. Please use cation driving through work zone. Start date: 5/27/20 Est completion date: 5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 03:00 PM To 11:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Multiple Twps Road name: PA 611 Between: PA 715 and Interstate 380 Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Moving operation with lane restriction. Please use caution driving through work zone Start date: 5/26/20 Est completion date: 5/29/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Carbon County Line and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and use caution driving through work zone Start date: 5/27/20 Est completion date: 5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Monroe Municipality: Mulitple Twps Road name: Interstate 80 West Between: Exit 293 (Interstate 380) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge deck washing. Expect delays and use caution driving through work zone. Start date: 5/27/20 Est completion date: 5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: