Monore County: Upcoming Road Work

County:  Monroe Municipality:  Stroud Twp Road name:  Interstate 80 Between:  Exit 304 (US 209) and Exit 307 (PA 191) Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction 05/27. Westbound lane restriction 05/28.

Start date:  5/27/20 Est completion date:  5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Monroe Municipality:  Multiple Twps Road name:  PA 402 Between:  US 209  and Pike County Line Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction. Please use caution driving through work zone. Start date:  5/26/20 Est completion date:  5/26/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 10:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Monroe Municipality:  Multiple Twps Road name:  PA 402 Between:  US 209  and Pike County Line Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction. Please use caution driving through work zone. Start date:  5/29/20 Est completion date:  5/29/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 10:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Monroe Municipality:  Mulitple Twps Road name:  Interstate 80 West Between:  Exit 302 (PA 611) and Exit 293 (I-380) Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction for bridge cleaning.  Please use cation driving through work zone. Start date:  5/27/20 Est completion date:  5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  03:00 PM To 11:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Monroe Municipality:  Multiple Twps Road name:  PA 611 Between:  PA 715 and Interstate 380 Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Moving operation with lane restriction. Please use caution driving through work zone Start date:  5/26/20 Est completion date:  5/29/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tunkhannock Twp Road name:  Interstate 80 East Between:  Carbon County Line and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and use caution driving through work zone Start date:  5/27/20 Est completion date:  5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Monroe Municipality:  Mulitple Twps Road name:  Interstate 80 West Between:  Exit 293 (Interstate 380) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction for bridge deck washing. Expect delays and use caution driving through work zone. Start date:  5/27/20 Est completion date:  5/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:

