Two Mississippi High Schools Qualify for National Girls Go CyberStart Competition

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: May 21, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. – Teams from Ridgeland High School in the Madison County School District and North Panola Career and Technical Center in the North Panola School District qualified for a national Girls Go CyberStart competition this week.

Girls Go CyberStart is a skills-based competition designed to encourage girls to pursue cyber-based learning and career opportunities. The program is an online game consisting of a series of challenges that put students in the role of a cyber-protection agent charged with solving realistic problems and puzzles. It is designed to explore relevant and exciting topics such as cryptography and digital forensics.

“I am very proud of the success that Mississippi has shown in this new program. This competition is a great opportunity to provide our students with education and experiences that will help prepare them for the jobs of the future in information technology and cybersecurity,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

Girls Go CyberStart is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Mississippi Governor’s Office. The country has a severe shortage of cybersecurity experts, and Girls Go CyberStart encourages high school girls to explore career opportunities in the field, join the global cybersecurity community, and learn skills that will ensure our country offers a safe place to live, work and play online.