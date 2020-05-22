Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks // Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

                                                                                                   

CASE#: 20B301621

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers                                                                         

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 21, 2020 at approximately 1603 hours

LOCATION: Residence on VT RT 67 E, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Tina Stevens

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM:  (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic victims.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 21, 2020, at approximately 1603 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a disturbance at a residence on VT RT 67 East, in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Tina Stevens physically assaulted a family member with the intent to cause injury and pain. Stevens was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further processing. After processing, Stevens was released on a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on 05/22/20, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of domestic assault.

 

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 22, 2020, at 1230 PM

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

 

 

