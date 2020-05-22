Shaftsbury Barracks // Domestic Assault
DATE/TIME: May 21, 2020 at approximately 1603 hours
LOCATION: Residence on VT RT 67 E, Shaftsbury, VT
ACCUSED: Tina Stevens
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 21, 2020, at approximately 1603 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a disturbance at a residence on VT RT 67 East, in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Tina Stevens physically assaulted a family member with the intent to cause injury and pain. Stevens was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further processing. After processing, Stevens was released on a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on 05/22/20, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of domestic assault.
COURT DATE/TIME: May 22, 2020, at 1230 PM
