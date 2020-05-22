LA’s Funnest 24 Hour Pizza Drawing Kids Contest Launches at 6 PM on Friday May 22
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the creative drawing contest for kids that love pizza in LA. The contest starts at 6pm on Friday and ends at 6pm on Saturday.
The Foodie Games create meaningful experiences that prepare kids for a fun fulfilling life”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund The Foodie Games. Kids compete in creative competitions to win LA's Best Food Rewards. There is no cost to participate in the 24 Hour Pizza Drawing Contest, but kids need to compete to win $10 gift cards and enjoy LA's Best Pizzas.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why a 24 Hour Contest...France has Le Mans...LA has got to have something fun that inspires kids to participate with a sense of urgency...our contest shifts kids' focus on positive and light-hearted experiences resulting in less stress....more joy...and kids enjoy pizza for good!"
How Kids Compete in 24 Hour Pizza Drawing Contest
1. Kids live in LA, and are in Pre-K or 1st Grade. Contest starts on May 22nd at 6 pm and ends on May 23rd at 6 pm.
2. Draw funny picture of pizza and family; have parent email entry to Sara(at)TheFoodieGames(dot)com; before 6 pm on May 23, 2020.
3. The first 25 kids to submit the funniest drawings win, a $10 dollar gift card.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're rewarding gift cards to Enjoy Pizza for Good at CPK, Dagwoods, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Cookery (Best Gluten Free Pizza, inspired by Radley, 6th grade), or Pizzana."
About
Starting on May 18th, 2020 and throughout the summer, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Foodie Games. The purpose is to instill positive life+work values thru fun creative competitions. 25 Kids Participate in Creative Competitions to Win Entry to VIP Foodie Parties + Shopping Goodies + Exclusive Mom Pampering Rewards. www.TheFoodieGames.com. The Foodie Games are reserved for grateful, passionate, and self-motivated kids that love their moms.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Our clients' employees have access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and Foodie Games for kids.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn