Route 3037 Castle Shannon Boulevard Improvements Continue this Weekend in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing work to improve Route 3037 (Castle Shannon Boulevard) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County, continues this weekend Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 weather permitting.

Concrete repairs requiring a one-way detour in the southbound direction on Castle Shannon Boulevard between Sunset Drive and Mt. Lebanon Boulevard will occur from 9 a.m. Friday morning continuously through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. All through traffic will be detoured. Traffic in the northbound direction will be maintained.

Posted Detour

Southbound Castle Shannon Boulevard

Take southbound Washington Road (Route 19) to Mt. Lebanon Boulevard

Turn left onto Mt. Lebanon Boulevard

Follow to Castle Shannon Boulevard

End detour

Crews from Gulisek Construction, LLC will also conduct saw cutting operations, drainage improvements, joint sealing, and line painting.

The work is part of a $3.88 million group concrete repair contract.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please slow down and drive safely through the work zone. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

