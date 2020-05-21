Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 3037 Castle Shannon Boulevard Improvements Continue this Weekend in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing work to improve Route 3037 (Castle Shannon Boulevard) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County, continues this weekend Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 weather permitting.

Concrete repairs requiring a one-way detour in the southbound direction on Castle Shannon Boulevard between Sunset Drive and Mt. Lebanon Boulevard will occur from 9 a.m. Friday morning continuously through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. All through traffic will be detoured. Traffic in the northbound direction will be maintained.

Posted Detour

Southbound Castle Shannon Boulevard

  • Take southbound Washington Road (Route 19) to Mt. Lebanon Boulevard

  • Turn left onto Mt. Lebanon Boulevard

  • Follow to Castle Shannon Boulevard

  • End detour

Crews from Gulisek Construction, LLC will also conduct saw cutting operations, drainage improvements, joint sealing, and line painting.

The work is part of a $3.88 million group concrete repair contract.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please slow down and drive safely through the work zone. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

