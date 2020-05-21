TPW Commission Approves Changes to Saltwater Fishing Regulations for 2020-21

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – On May 21, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission discussed several changes to state saltwater fishing regulations, including updates to the recreational and commercial flounder fishery regulations and paddle craft all-water guide license.

The following changes to the 2020-21 Statewide Recreational Fishing Proclamation, details of which will be incorporated into this year’s Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Outdoor Annual and the Texas Commercial Fishing regulations summary, have been adopted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission and go into effect on Sept. 1, 2020:

  • Increasing the minimum size limit for flounder to 15”.
  • Clarifying language for commercial harvest reporting requirements.
  • Changing the course requirements to include a paddle craft leading course from the American Canoe Association or another TPWD approved course.

During their discussion, the Commission decided to postpone the proposed fall closure of the flounder fishery to 2021. The proposal to close all flounder fishing from Nov. 1 – Dec. 15 will take effect Sept. 1, 2021.

See a more complete listing of fishing regulation changes on the TPWD website.

