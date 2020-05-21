Cinemoi Network to Premiere Global Bridal Fashion Week
Exclusively on Cinemoi May 24th & May 31stLOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinemoi Television Network is excited to premiere the first virtual Global Bridal Fashion Week, featuring the world's top bridal designers. The two-part series will air on May 24th and May 31st at 9pm ET. Each 30-minute episode will give viewers an exclusive glimpse inside the most glamorous international shows.
Celebrating brides around the world, Cinemoi Television Network is especially grateful to The Journey Fashion Festival for their contribution in selecting the finest bridal designers from every corner of the world in this virtual Global Bridal Fashion Week. Executive Produced by Daphna Edwards Ziman, Produced by Rick Escamilla with Associate Producers Malena Belafonte and Marcello Costa. The couture designers include Galia Lahav, Pnina Tornai, Justin Alexander, Ines Di Santo, and YolanCris that will air on May 24th and on May 31st great designers such as Lazaro, Hayley Paige, Savannah Miller, Rikke Gudnitz, Allison Webb, Berta, Dan Jones and Theia Bridal.
Watch Trailer: here
Cinemoi Network’s curated programming is available on iOS and Samsung devices, Sling TV, Frontier, Xfinity and Verizon FiOS. Cinemoi’s premium programming gives viewers a front row seat to internationally acclaimed movies and series plus VIP access to film festivals and an array of glamorous events including the Cannes Film Festival, Paris, New York, Milan and London fashion weeks. The Cinemoi App offers elegance in design, personalized recommendations, customized playlists, downloadable VOD titles to watch offline and more.
ABOUT:
Cinemoi Television Network is a leader in the film, fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering exquisite innovative content dedicated to curated programming. Including both modern and vintage films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festivals, and international lifestyle. Cinemoi is the only high fashion global television network and platform in the world owned by a female, Daphna E. Ziman.
Jack Ketsoyan
EMC|BOWERY
+1 323-654-0001
email us here