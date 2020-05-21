Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rock Slope Work to Begin on Route 22/322 WB in Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT contractor has begun scaling loose rock from a slope on Route 22/322 westbound between Newport and Millerstown exits in Greenwood Township, Perry County.

The right lane of Route 22/322 westbound is closed at this location due to rock fall activity. A concrete barrier was placed in the lane to prevent rocks from entering the roadway. The left lane remains open.

The contractor will work Saturday, May 23, then restart the project on Tuesday, May 26. Work will be performed behind barrier during daylight hours. The contractor may work weekends during this project. The lane restriction will remain in place. Motorists be alert for intermittent stoppages or slowdowns and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

