U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) Restricted Next Week for Bridge Replacement Project in Chester County

​King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled on U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) between Sugars Bridge Road and Skelp Level Road in East Bradford and West Bradford townships, Chester County, on Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, from 6:30 AM to 3:00 PM, for line striping operations under a project to replace the bridge carrying U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) over the east branch of Brandywine Creek, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area. The schedule is weather dependent.

This project was driven by the need to replace the existing steel beam bridge that was built in 1929 and is currently listed in poor condition.

The new two-span, concrete bridge structure is being constructed downstream of the existing crossing on a new alignment extending from the intersection of U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) and Sugars Bridge Road to the intersection of U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) and Skelp Level Road. Traffic is now running in both directions on the new structure.

Operations began in November 2018 and the entire project is expected to be completed this spring.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, PA is the general contractor on the $5,859,555 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot/ and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #