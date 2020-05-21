Resurfacing on Route 287 in Tioga County Complete

Montoursville, PA – A resurfacing project on a three-mile section of Route 287 in Tioga County is now complete.

The project was performed between Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road) to Route 15 in Tioga Township and Tioga Borough.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov ###