Route 100 South (Pottstown Pike) Restricted Next Week for Trail Construction in West Whiteland Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Single lane closures are scheduled on southbound Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) between Commerce Drive and Howard Road in West Whiteland Township, Chester County, on Tuesday, May 26, through Saturday, May 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for trail construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

