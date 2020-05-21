St Johnsbury/ Single vehicle crash/ 20A402439

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A402439

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/20/20 / 1330 hours

STREET: Roy Mountain Rd

TOWN: Barnet

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jct Jewett Brook Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ashlyn Evans

AGE: 22 years

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Avalon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH

PASSENGER: Sydney Buck

AGE: 21 years

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/20/20 at approximately 1330 hours Vermont State Police, CALEX Ambulance and Barnet Fire Department responded to a single vehicle collision with a tree on Roy Mountain Road in Barnet. Upon arriving on scene Troopers found the vehicle had driven off the roadway at the intersection of Roy Mountain Road and Jewett Brook Road and struck a tree. The operator and passenger were transported to NVRH for evaluation for minor injuries. The cause of the collision was determined to be inattention of the operator.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/a

COURT DATE/TIME: N/a

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111