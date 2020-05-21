Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,965 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ Single vehicle crash/ 20A402439

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A402439                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/20/20 / 1330 hours

STREET: Roy Mountain Rd

TOWN: Barnet

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jct Jewett Brook Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ashlyn Evans

AGE:  22 years   

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Avalon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH

 

 

PASSENGER: Sydney Buck

AGE: 21 years    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 5/20/20 at approximately 1330 hours Vermont State Police, CALEX Ambulance and Barnet Fire Department responded to a single vehicle collision with a tree on Roy Mountain Road in Barnet. Upon arriving on scene Troopers found the vehicle had driven off the roadway at the intersection of Roy Mountain Road and Jewett Brook Road and struck a tree. The operator and passenger were transported to NVRH for evaluation for minor injuries. The cause of the collision was determined to be inattention of the operator.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/a

COURT DATE/TIME: N/a

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ Single vehicle crash/ 20A402439

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.