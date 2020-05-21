St Johnsbury/ Single vehicle crash/ 20A402439
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A402439
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/20/20 / 1330 hours
STREET: Roy Mountain Rd
TOWN: Barnet
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jct Jewett Brook Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ashlyn Evans
AGE: 22 years
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Avalon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH
PASSENGER: Sydney Buck
AGE: 21 years
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/20/20 at approximately 1330 hours Vermont State Police, CALEX Ambulance and Barnet Fire Department responded to a single vehicle collision with a tree on Roy Mountain Road in Barnet. Upon arriving on scene Troopers found the vehicle had driven off the roadway at the intersection of Roy Mountain Road and Jewett Brook Road and struck a tree. The operator and passenger were transported to NVRH for evaluation for minor injuries. The cause of the collision was determined to be inattention of the operator.
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N/a
COURT DATE/TIME: N/a
Trooper Jason Schlesinger
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111