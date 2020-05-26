QinetiQ To Host Webinar on ‘Revolutionising Test and Evaluation in Defence: Why Digital is the Way Forward’
SMi Reports: A free webinar led by QinetiQ will take place on July 8th 2020 to explore how Test & Evaluation (T&E) needs to be digitally modernisedLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce that there will be a free webinar led by QinetiQ on ‘Revolutionising Test and Evaluation in Defence: Why Digital is the Way Forward’ taking place on 8th July 2020 at 3pm BST (4pm CET / 10am EDT).
With the pace of innovation becoming an increasingly dominant factor in deterring aggression and winning battles, getting capability from the drawing board to the front line quickly and cost-effectively is now recognised as being fundamental to modern warfare.
This urgency will only convert to success if the capability delivered is proven to be safe, reliable and effective.
The webinar is FREE to join and will provide a view of how Test & Evaluation (T&E) needs to be digitally modernised to create a single thread of T&E evidence to provide a time and cost optimised through-life test plan. This will improve the military’s ability to evaluate, certify and evolve their military capability to exercise their innovation advantage.
Interested parties can sign up for the webinar at www.defencetestevaluation-webinar.com/EINpr1
During this 1-hour webinar, delegates will:
• Gain an overview of global trends and how T&E must evolve in response
• Explore the future vision for a digitally integrated T&E enterprise
• Understand how exploiting digital twins can provide early confidence in the design phase
• Learn how a Live, Virtual, Constructive capability can provide evaluation and training confidence at military capability level
The webinar will be hosted by:
• Cathy O’Carroll MSc, BSc, MRAeS, Global Campaign Director – Integrated Test & Evaluation, QinetiQ
• Dr Adrian Britton, Global Lead Solution Architect Integrated Test & Evaluation Campaign, QinetiQ
• Adam Whitby MEng, CEng, MRAeS, Global Lead Modelling and Simulation, QinetiQ
This webinar is ideal for:
Chief Information Officers, Chief Data Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Technical Officers, Head of Innovation, Head of Transformation, Head of Digital Programmes, Chief Architect Technical, Principal Architects, Technical Authority Integration Level Systems, Enterprise Architects
Transformation Directors, Procurement Requirements Managers, Engineers
