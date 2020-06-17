Mintec appoints Mark Iantosca as Key Account Manager for the North American market

Mintec Analytics - Cutting-edge SaaS platform Mintec - Market prices and analysis Mintec shortlisted for the World Procurement Awards 2020

Mintec is pleased to announce the appointment of their new Key Account Manager, Mark Iantosca, based in New England

BOURNE END, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Iantosca joins Mintec, as Key Account Manager for North America, during a time of continued expansion of the business despite the uncertainty generated in the food and CPG sector by COVID-19. As part of his responsibilities, Mark will provide support to customers across North America, assisting them in obtaining access to the latest market prices and analysis, helping them navigate this challenging business environment.

“I’m excited to join Mintec, and by the breadth of price information the company delivers across so many commodities,” said Mark Iantosca. “I recognize that more than ever companies across the sector will be looking for information to help them make important decisions during an unprecedented situation.”

Mark has over six years’ experience working within the market research field, most recently working for 451 Research before they were acquired by S&P Global. Prior to this, Mark worked as a Key Account Manager for five years at RISI (now Fastmarkets), engaging with the packaging procurement teams at many Fortune 500 companies. A UMass Amherst alumni and Massachusetts State Wrestling Champion in High School, Mark was born and raised in the Boston area and will be Mintec’s first team member based in New England.

Mintec enables the world's largest food and CPG brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies.

We do this through our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence. Ensuring they are best placed to reduce costs, manage risk and increase their efficiency, helping to maximise their margins.

