ASLAN Training and Development Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top 20 Sales Training Companies 2020 List
ASLAN Training and Development has been named to Selling Power’s annual list of Top 20 Sales Training Companies for the 8th Straight Year
To be one of the few sales training companies to make the Selling Power Top 20 all eight years of its existence is a testament to our Other-Centered® approach to selling”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today ASLAN Training and Development is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power’s Top 20 Sales Training Companies 2020 list. The list appears in the May/June 2020 issue of Selling Power magazine, which is published digitally. According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is more important than ever as salespeople adjust to selling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Tom Stanfill
“There could not be a better time to invest in sales training,” says Gschwandtner. “No matter what market you sell to, your salespeople need the right skills to close big deals while social distancing and working from home. The sales leaders who understand the importance of sales training are already on the upswing. Those who wait to invest in their team won’t be able to catch up.”
Tom Stanfill, Co-founder and CEO of ASLAN responded, “We are thrilled to be included in such a prestigious list for the 8th straight year.” Stanfill went on to say, “To be one of the few sales training companies to make the Selling Power Top 20 all eight years of its existence is a testament to our Other-Centered® approach to selling and we are humbled by the fact that Selling Power recognizes that.”
All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.
The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:
1. Depth and breadth of training offered
2. Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)
3. Contributions to the sales training market
4. Strength of client satisfaction
Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working.
"I think its important to remember that ASLAN began as an inside sales training company in 1996 and we believe we are uniquely qualified to support those transitioning to virtual selling” say Scott Cassidy, VP of Marketing. “There is no doubt that now is a great time to train sales people with the skills and knowledge to navigate this new normal.” Toward the end, ASLAN recently released its Virtual Selling Skills Program to support those on the front lines of selling. Much of the ASLAN content can also be leveraged in digital self-paced format with the newly available Other-Centered Selling Online Program.
About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters ), as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 1,000 sales leaders each year.
ABOUT ASLAN Training and Development
Founded in 1996 by Tom Stanfill and Tab Norris, ASLAN Training and Development is an Atlanta-based top sales training company with eight consecutive years in the Selling Power Top 20. With over 100,000 sales representatives trained in over 33 countries worldwide, ASLAN’s unique approach provides sales coaching and training through assessment, preparation, and transformation that leads to increased sales revenue and optimal sales team performance. Visit https://www.aslantraining.com for more information.
