Luxembourg-based Cornhill Management Joins Global Alliance Partners
Simon Smith, Regional Director for Global Sales in South America, the Middle East, and Africa represented their Chairman, Derek Chambers and introduced Cornhill Management during the Global Alliance Partners Investment Conference held in Dubai in November 2019.
Independent global investment group Cornhill Management has joined Global Alliance Partners, a network of financial partners focused on the capital midmarket.
Our membership of GAP allows us to further extend our global operations and provide our unique financial solutions to GAP members’ clients, investors, advisors, and bankers across the globe.”GARNICH, LUXEMBOURG, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent global investment group Cornhill Management has joined Global Alliance Partners (GAP).
— Derek Chambers
Derek Chambers, Chairman of Cornhill Management, explained the philosophy behind the company’s global offering as well as the decision to join GAP.
“We have always been driven by a simple philosophy to help people invest with freedom. We believe
this freedom rests in providing investors with flexible, tailored solutions to meet their individual investment goals,” he said.
Bernard Pouliot, Chairman and Executive Director of Global Alliance Partners welcomed Cornhill to the alliance.
“We are delighted with the addition of Cornhill Management to our GAP network. Cornhill has operated in international markets for more than 20 years and bring with them another level of product engineering and fund creation and management expertise,” he said.
Chambers said, “Our membership of GAP allows us to further extend our global operations and provide our unique financial solutions to GAP members’ clients, investors, advisors, and bankers across the globe.”
Cornhill Management is headquartered in Luxembourg but has a global network which stretches across four continents, has over 160 partners, 100,000 clients worldwide and assets under administration of more than USD 1.25 billion.
--------------------------------------------------
About Global Alliance Partners (GAP)
Global Alliance Partners is a network organization of international-minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket. GAP provides its client base with local service and expertise, coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking, and fund management. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the leading, emerging, or frontier markets, and the key sources of investment risk capital.
About Cornhill Management
Cornhill Management is an MIFID II compliant investment group headquartered in Luxembourg. The group offers a range of services to retail and institutional clients including fund structuring and creation and an open architecture fund platform. It has a global distribution network which stretches across four continents, with over 160 partners, 100,000 clients worldwide and assets under administration of more than USD 1.25 billion.
Coy Rillo
Global AlliancePartners (GAP)
+852 9707 9889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn