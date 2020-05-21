Luxembourg-based Cornhill Management Joins Global Alliance Partners

Simon Smith, Regional Director for Global Sales in South America, the Middle East, and Africa represented their Chairman, Derek Chambers and introduced Cornhill Management during the Global Alliance Partners Investment Conference held in Dubai in November 2019.

Bernard Pouliot (left), Chairman and Executive Director of Global Alliance Partners, discusses common transactional activities with Cornhill Management team during a break out session in Dubai GAP Conference.

Independent global investment group Cornhill Management has joined Global Alliance Partners, a network of financial partners focused on the capital midmarket.

Our membership of GAP allows us to further extend our global operations and provide our unique financial solutions to GAP members’ clients, investors, advisors, and bankers across the globe.”
— Derek Chambers
GARNICH, LUXEMBOURG, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent global investment group Cornhill Management has joined Global Alliance Partners (GAP).

Derek Chambers, Chairman of Cornhill Management, explained the philosophy behind the company’s global offering as well as the decision to join GAP.

“We have always been driven by a simple philosophy to help people invest with freedom. We believe
this freedom rests in providing investors with flexible, tailored solutions to meet their individual investment goals,” he said.

Bernard Pouliot, Chairman and Executive Director of Global Alliance Partners welcomed Cornhill to the alliance.

“We are delighted with the addition of Cornhill Management to our GAP network. Cornhill has operated in international markets for more than 20 years and bring with them another level of product engineering and fund creation and management expertise,” he said.

Chambers said, “Our membership of GAP allows us to further extend our global operations and provide our unique financial solutions to GAP members’ clients, investors, advisors, and bankers across the globe.”

Cornhill Management is headquartered in Luxembourg but has a global network which stretches across four continents, has over 160 partners, 100,000 clients worldwide and assets under administration of more than USD 1.25 billion.

--------------------------------------------------

About Global Alliance Partners (GAP)
Global Alliance Partners is a network organization of international-minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket. GAP provides its client base with local service and expertise, coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking, and fund management. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the leading, emerging, or frontier markets, and the key sources of investment risk capital.

About Cornhill Management
Cornhill Management is an MIFID II compliant investment group headquartered in Luxembourg. The group offers a range of services to retail and institutional clients including fund structuring and creation and an open architecture fund platform. It has a global distribution network which stretches across four continents, with over 160 partners, 100,000 clients worldwide and assets under administration of more than USD 1.25 billion.

Coy Rillo
Global AlliancePartners (GAP)
+852 9707 9889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Luxembourg-based Cornhill Management Joins Global Alliance Partners

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Press Contact
Coy Rillo
Global AlliancePartners (GAP)
+852 9707 9889
Company Details
Global AlliancePartners (GAP)
29 Queen's Road Cental
Hong Kong, na
Hong Kong
085222172891
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 2008, Global Alliance Partners (GAP) is dedicated to providing our client base with local service and expertise coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking, and fund management. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the leading, emerging, or frontier markets, and the key sources of investment risk capital.

Global Alliance Partners

More From This Author
Luxembourg-based Cornhill Management Joins Global Alliance Partners
Global Alliance Partners welcomes new Partner in Korea - KTB Financial Group
Vietnam-based Ho Chi Minh Securities Corporation joins Global Alliance Partners
View All Stories From This Author