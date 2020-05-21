Mövenpick Resort & Marine Spa Sousse Supports Gender Equality in Tunisia
Green Globe recertified Mövenpick Resort & Marine Spa Sousse in March this year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Resort & Marine Spa Sousse lies on the horizon of Tunisia’s liveliest town. The exquisite resort, stretched out along sparkling beachfront, is best known for establishing the first Marine Spa in Tunisia complete with a heated sea water pool.
The resort remains committed to best practices and the Sustainability Plan is available on the property’s website.
Social Sustainability
Mövenpick Resort & Marine Spa Sousse supports initiatives which are part of a progressive movement in North Africa that offer girls and women opportunities to pursue educational paths and careers. Gender equality is formally enshrined in the Tunisian constitution and the resort offers equitable employment and training opportunities to all of its team members. Last year, the resort celebrated Tunisia’s National Women’s Day in August as well as the United Nation’s International Women’s Day in March in recognition of female rights and equality.
Another regular social initiative, the annual Kilo of Kindness campaign, was held last September where guests were asked to assist disadvantaged children by donating school supplies. Financial donations along with school necessities were donated to the SOS Children’s Village Akouda.
Environmental Sustainability
The sustainable development of Mövenpick Resort & Marine Spa Sousse will be unveiled as it continues its green journey. According to a recent reports, Tunisia plans to increase renewable energy in electricity production to 12% by 2020 largely due to the abundant availability of solar and wind resources. Green Globe has directed that in future the property consider the introduction of PV and solar technologies, geothermal biomass, fuel cells and green energy technologies as a part of the energy supply chain.
For more information on Mövenpick Resort & Marine Spa Sousse and updates during the Covid-19 period please visit www.movenpick.com
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
