Sports Turf Company to Renovate Clarke County High School Field and Two Tracks
West Georgia-based sports construction company installs the most durable and safe track and fields for Clarke County student-athletes
It is always satisfying to utilize the latest technology in facility renovation for the student-athletes and the community at large”WHITESBURG, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is excited to announce that it has been awarded projects at two high schools in Clarke County. The renovations at both high schools will be completed prior to the 2020-2021 school year.
— Todd Wiggins, Sports Turf Company President
The two renovation projects in Clarke County include:
- Clarke Central High School – the field and existing track
- Cedar Shoals High School – the existing track
“We are very excited about improving the facilities at these two Clarke County Schools for the upcoming seasons,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “It is always satisfying to utilize the latest technology in facility renovation for the student-athletes and the community at large.”
Sports Turf Company will replace Clarke Central High School’s existing natural grass field with an artificial turf field. The new field will feature AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 HD Blend turf system, Brock SP17 shock pad and BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 HD Blend is an artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers for optimum durability. The Brock SP17 shock pad technology is specifically engineered to optimize athletes’ safety. Georgia-grown BrockFILL, the latest in alternative wood infill, offers benefits such as decreased field temperatures, similar feel of a natural field surface and increased traction and footing for athletes.
Sports Turf Company will renovate the existing Clarke Central High School track and expand the running surface to eight lanes to accommodate track meets. Sports Turf will mill the existing asphalt, expand the track with new asphalt and install a Rekortan G-13 Track Surface.
At Cedar Shoals High School, Sports Turf will complete a total track renovation. The renovation will include the milling of the existing asphalt, regrading, installation of new asphalt and the addition of new track events. The completed surface will be a Rekortan G-13 track surface that will endure higher wear and traffic, along with providing enhanced force reduction.
“Clarke County is getting state of the art products from a leader in the sports surface industry, Sports Turf Company,” said Clarke County School District Director of Facility Planning and Construction John Gilbreath. “We are excited to provide safer, more durable athletic facilities for our student-athletes.”
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company:
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for nearly 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast.
