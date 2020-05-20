Avoid risk with a Jancyn Covid-19 Compliance Check Up

Essential Covid-19 Saftey Products

Jancyn is your eyes and ears to monitor for Covid-19 compliance

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jancyn Evaluation Shops, has launched an essential compliance mystery shop program called the Covid-19 Check Up.

Many businesses that have been or are about to re-open need to be sure they are in compliance with Covid-19 compliance requirements. The CDC and several industry associations groups, as well as government entities such as OHSA, have put out guidelines for these requirements.

The National Retail Federation has created a checklist called Operation Open Doors Checklist.

This checklist represents guidance from members and subject matter experts and is intended to highlight key topics to consider as retailers seek to re-open operations.

In the restaurant industry, ServSafe partnered with the Food and Drug Administration, public health officials, industry representatives, academia, the Conference for Food Protection, and Ecolab Inc., to create protocols for restaurants to reopen safely. The guidance offers instruction on how to begin serving customers in partial and full-service capacities. The Association encourages combining the guidelines with existing corporate policies, the FDA Food Code, ServSafe training, and recommendations from local health officials.

But are these guidelines being met? Besides concern for employees and customers, no one wants their business at risk.

Vicki Dempsey, Jancyn Vice President says “One way Jancyn meets the needs of these businesses is to be their eyes and ears to monitor for compliance with new regulations that have been put in place. We have designed a Covid-19 Compliance Check-Up Shop Survey for every industry. It can be used as a stand-alone mystery shop or along with a customer satisfaction program. Alerts for corrective action can be set if a location is found to be out of compliance, as well as providing management an opportunity to give a nod of approval for jobs well done to their hard working staff.”

The benefits of using a Compliance Mystery Shop are many. While businesses have worked hard to train their employees, rearrange their physical surroundings and set up standards, it is a best practice to do a third-party check to ensure compliance requirements are being met. The Jancyn Check Up shop is conducted by unbiased independent contractors and is industry specific. These mystery shop reports also include photos and geo-verified locations. Examples of areas checked are Social Distancing signage displayed, Guest Traffic monitored, Mask and Glove wearing, Hand Sanitizer or Wipes available, among many other observations and checkpoints.

Jancyn client Chef’s Toys, offering Restaurant Equipment and Workplace Supplies, is well positioned to assist with COVID-19 operating essentials to keep restaurants running safely and efficiently. Frank Braurick, Vice President of Retail, reports “Chef’s Toys offers all necessary supplies for kitchen operations, take-out, curbside pickup and delivery that are especially important during this time. Our team is ready to assist in sourcing the products that best fit a business and budget. Not only that, but as an essential supplier, our retail locations are open. We partner with Jancyn to provide feedback at our stores for customer service and now to monitor for the comfort and safety of our customers and employees.”

As businesses navigate the uncharted waters of re-opening and establishing Covid-19 compliance policies and procedures, those who proactively take extra steps to oversee a safe environment will earn the greatest customer trust as business resumes.

Jancyn is an Elite member of the Mystery Shopping Professionals Association (MSPA-NA).

Vicki Dempsey of Jancyn, Inc. can be reached at vicki@jancyn.com.