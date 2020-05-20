Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Burglary Arrest **Update**

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT:

 

CASE #: 20A501697

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby                        CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/17/2020 at 0200 - 0330 hours

 

LOCATION (specific) Main St, Barton, VT                                                                      

 

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Devin Pratt             AGE:  31

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

Victim: Nick's Snack Shack

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

            On 5/17/20, at approximately 0900 hours, VSP was notified Nick's Snack Shack had been broken into overnight. Nick's Snack Shack is located on Main St in the town of Barton. Investigation revealed entry was gained by forcible means. Several items were taken from inside the Snack Shack. Footage of the subject has been obtained. If anyone has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Drew at the Derby Barracks at 334-8881.

As of 5/20/20, Devin Pratt has been arrested and arraigned in Orleans Criminal Court as of 1300 hours today.

Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

