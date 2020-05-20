Derby Barracks/Burglary Arrest **Update**
INCIDENT:
CASE #: 20A501697
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/17/2020 at 0200 - 0330 hours
LOCATION (specific) Main St, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Devin Pratt AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
Victim: Nick's Snack Shack
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/17/20, at approximately 0900 hours, VSP was notified Nick's Snack Shack had been broken into overnight. Nick's Snack Shack is located on Main St in the town of Barton. Investigation revealed entry was gained by forcible means. Several items were taken from inside the Snack Shack. Footage of the subject has been obtained. If anyone has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Drew at the Derby Barracks at 334-8881.
As of 5/20/20, Devin Pratt has been arrested and arraigned in Orleans Criminal Court as of 1300 hours today.
