Derby Barracks/Petit Larceny Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT:

 

CASE #: 20A501703

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby                        CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/17/2020 at 0130 hours

 

LOCATION (specific) Water St, Barton, VT                                                                    

 

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Devin Pratt          AGE:  31

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

Victim: Greg Kessler

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

            On 5/17/20, at approximately 1600 hours, VSP responded to Water St in the town of Barton for a reported theft. Investigation revealed that a male subject, later identified as Devin Pratt was seen on camera stealing a pair of men's orthopedic work boots from the residence front porch. In an unrelated case, Pratt had been lodged overnight. As of 1300 hours, 5/20/20 Pratt was arraigned on this charge as well as others.

 

Court Date: 5/20/20

Prints: NA

Mugshot: NA

Court: Orleans County Court

 

