Derby Barracks/Petit Larceny Arrest
INCIDENT:
CASE #: 20A501703
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/17/2020 at 0130 hours
LOCATION (specific) Water St, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Devin Pratt AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
Victim: Greg Kessler
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/17/20, at approximately 1600 hours, VSP responded to Water St in the town of Barton for a reported theft. Investigation revealed that a male subject, later identified as Devin Pratt was seen on camera stealing a pair of men's orthopedic work boots from the residence front porch. In an unrelated case, Pratt had been lodged overnight. As of 1300 hours, 5/20/20 Pratt was arraigned on this charge as well as others.
Court Date: 5/20/20
Court: Orleans County Court