Derby Barracks/Petit Larceny Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT:

CASE #: 20A501703

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/17/2020 at 0130 hours

LOCATION (specific) Water St, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Devin Pratt AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

Victim: Greg Kessler

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/17/20, at approximately 1600 hours, VSP responded to Water St in the town of Barton for a reported theft. Investigation revealed that a male subject, later identified as Devin Pratt was seen on camera stealing a pair of men's orthopedic work boots from the residence front porch. In an unrelated case, Pratt had been lodged overnight. As of 1300 hours, 5/20/20 Pratt was arraigned on this charge as well as others.

Court Date: 5/20/20

Prints: NA

Mugshot: NA

Court: Orleans County Court