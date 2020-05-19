Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,214 in the last 365 days.

Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money – Ep. 7 “Debt Reduction”

podcast room

Many of us have debt. Glenn Lyons and Capt. Holscher share ideas on reducing your debt and help improve your overall financial health.

Capt. Holscher is the comptroller for the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard. This is Capt. Holscher’s last episode with us. He will surely be missed and Nebraska guard is lucky to have him. We wish you the best sir!

Glenn Lyons, CLU, ChFC, is a personal financial counselor to service members in Wyoming. He is available for an individual confidential, and no-cost appointment either in person or by phone or skype.

Contact Glenn at  307-772-3562, WyomingFinancialCounselor@gmail.com, or visit Wyoming Military Department of Financial Resources.

Missed a podcast? Listen to all of our podcasts here and subscribe.                                      

Do you have a financial topic idea or questions for the next show?  Email the Public Affairs office at wyoguard@gmail.com or call 307-772-5253.

You can also contact  Master Sgt. Jackie Marshall | 307-772-5171

You just read:

Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money – Ep. 7 “Debt Reduction”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.