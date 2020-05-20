2020-05-20 15:26:19.06 $100,000 Prize Won in Clinton

2020-05-20 15:26:19.06

A Clinton resident began May with a bang, claiming a $100,000 Scratchers top prize on May 7. Joyce Short purchased her $5 Missouri Lottery “Queen of Hearts” ticket at Break Time, 217 N.W. Highway 7, in Clinton.

Short won one of six top prizes offered in the game, which still has more than $7.9 million in unclaimed prizes.

The win adds to the prizes paid to players in Henry County, who won more than $3 million last fiscal year. Retailers in Henry County received more than $306,000 in incentives and commissions, and an additional $873,000 went to educational programs in Henry County.