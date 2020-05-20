Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,218 in the last 365 days.

2020-05-20 15:46:36.9 $100,000 Scratchers Win Comes at 'Right Time' in Cuba

2020-05-20 15:46:36.9

Story Photo

A Cuba family is thankful for a well-timed $100,000 Scratchers win. Lisa Tindall uncovered the top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Power 5s” ticket her husband  brought home.

“My husband brings random tickets home,” she explained. “He always mixes it up, and we play together.”

On this occasion, the right ticket was randomly chosen at the right time.

Tindall said her family has been affected in different ways by the COVID-19 pandemic, including work-related issues and the delay of construction on a home.

“This just kind of answered our prayers,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mace Supermarket, 200 N. Franklin St., in Cuba.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Crawford County won more than $3.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received over $330,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $1.2 million went to educational programs in the county. To see a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2020-05-20 15:46:36.9 $100,000 Scratchers Win Comes at 'Right Time' in Cuba

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.