2020-05-20 15:46:36.9 $100,000 Scratchers Win Comes at 'Right Time' in Cuba

2020-05-20 15:46:36.9

A Cuba family is thankful for a well-timed $100,000 Scratchers win. Lisa Tindall uncovered the top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Power 5s” ticket her husband brought home.

“My husband brings random tickets home,” she explained. “He always mixes it up, and we play together.”

On this occasion, the right ticket was randomly chosen at the right time.

Tindall said her family has been affected in different ways by the COVID-19 pandemic, including work-related issues and the delay of construction on a home.

“This just kind of answered our prayers,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mace Supermarket, 200 N. Franklin St., in Cuba.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Crawford County won more than $3.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received over $330,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $1.2 million went to educational programs in the county. To see a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.