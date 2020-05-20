Business Council creating business relief grant programs

The Wyoming Business Council staff is spearheading the creation of the Wyoming business relief programs and working to ensure a smooth and simple process for Wyoming's small-business owners.

The Wyoming Legislature passed a bill on May 16 that created three grant programs to distribute $325 million of Wyoming's $1.25 billion allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to Wyoming small-business owners who have experienced hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Business Council's financing experts are currently working with Wyoming businesses and associations to understand and address specific nuances, write rules and finalize a process to distribute and track funds.

The Business Council expects to launch the first portion of the grant program and open applications for businesses at the beginning of June. The agency anticipates holding webinars at the end of May to help business owners understand the program, determine whether they qualify and begin applying.

Subsequent programs and webinars will be rolled out at a later date.