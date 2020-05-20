Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,218 in the last 365 days.

Business Council creating business relief grant programs

The Wyoming Business Council staff is spearheading the creation of the Wyoming business relief programs and working to ensure a smooth and simple process for Wyoming's small-business owners. 

The Wyoming Legislature passed a bill on May 16 that created three grant programs to distribute $325 million of Wyoming's $1.25 billion allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to Wyoming small-business owners who have experienced hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Business Council's financing experts are currently working with Wyoming businesses and associations to understand and address specific nuances, write rules and finalize a process to distribute and track funds.  

The Business Council expects to launch the first portion of the grant program and open applications for businesses at the beginning of June. The agency anticipates holding webinars at the end of May to help business owners understand the program, determine whether they qualify and begin applying.

Subsequent programs and webinars will be rolled out at a later date.

To prepare in the meantime for any of the programs, business owners can gather the following documents now: 

The Business Council will work with local partners -- economic development organizations; the Wyoming Business Resource Network; Main Street programs; Chambers of Commerce; the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association (WLRA); tourism organizations; etc. -- to distribute information and provide support in the application process. 

Business

You just read:

Business Council creating business relief grant programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.