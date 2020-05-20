Legislative Latino Caucus Calls for Fair Representation in BPU Projects

Trenton – On behalf of the Legislative Latino Caucus, Chairwoman Nellie Pou issued the following statement urging the Board of Public Utilities to prioritize minority and underserved communities as they move forward in building a greener, more efficient energy grid in New Jersey:

“There is no question New Jersey needs to invest in transforming our energy grid. We need to take all reasonable steps towards clean, renewable power. We urgently need to upgrade everything from the source it comes from to the light bulbs it emanates from because our state is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

“This is not a call to slow down the BPU’s proposals or projects, but a call to ensure that within any action, investment, hiring and projects pursued by the BPU we see minorities and underserved communities given equal representation and prioritization. Our communities of color have long-shouldered the adverse effects of pollution and dirty energy and it is only right that these communities reap the benefits of new investments. We urge everyone involved to take into account the decades of neglect and systematic exclusion that our communities have experienced in the past when it comes to building a New Jersey for the future.”