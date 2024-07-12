Senator McKnight Statement on Coach USA’s Decision to Halt Essential NJ Transit Bus Service

TRENTON – Senator Angela V. McKnight issued the following statement in response to Coach USA’s abrupt decision to halt NJ Transit local bus service in Hudson, Bergen, and Passaic counties. Coach USA notified NJ Transit on July 10 that it will file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and cease bus service along 20 routes by August 16:

“Time and time again, private bus operators running busy, essential routes for NJ Transit have left the public in a vulnerable position by pulling service without sufficient notice. Coach USA’s recently announced service halt is another instance of this shameful practice. The impact will be disastrous for thousands of commuters, students, and others dependent on public transit, as so many in urban areas like Hudson County lack alternative options,” said Senator McKnight (D-Hudson).

“For the sake of people’s livelihoods, education, and quality of life, we must hold these private transportation companies to account. I, along with Senate Majority Leader Ruiz, co-sponsored S-2607, which would require private bus operators like Coach USA to provide at least four months notice to NJ Transit and three months notice to the public for service changes like route cancellations,” added Senator McKnight.

“Having unanimously passed both houses of the Legislature, the bill now sits on Governor Murphy’s desk. This is a reasonable solution that will minimize sudden service disruptions for riders and ensure accountability from private carriers.

“I urge Governor Murphy to promptly sign this bill into law to benefit the commuting public. Additionally, Coach USA must make every effort to transition its services smoothly and effectively in the coming weeks not as a courtesy to riders, but as an obligation to the communities it serves.”