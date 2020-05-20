M-86 resurfacing starts Tuesday in Colon

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: St. Joseph

HIGHWAY: M-86

CLOSEST CITY: Colon

START DATE: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 2.2 miles of M-86 from Farrand Road to Kane Road. The $987,000 investment includes new concrete curb and gutter, and upgraded sidewalk ramps.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the life of the roadway and improved ride quality and safety for motorists. The upgraded sidewalk ramps will improve accessibility, mobility and safety for pedestrians.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane will be open in each direction with traffic regulators.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.