US-2 reconstruction from Gladstone to Rapid River starts May 26

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Delta

HIGHWAY: US-2/US-41

CLOSEST CITIES: Gladstone, Rapid River

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $6.5 million to reconstruct about 5.3 miles of eastbound US-2/US-41. The project includes asphalt and concrete pavement reconstruction, a grade lift, and pavement markings on US-2/US-41 from the Wisconsin Central, Ltd. Railroad in Gladstone to west of Bay Shore Drive in Rapid River, Delta County. This project includes a five-year materials and workmanship warranty.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require single-lane closures with one lane open in each direction on the westbound side of the road. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway. Indirect left turns will be constructed at three crossroads to improve safety.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.