​Resurfacing Project on Route 94 in Adams County Resumes Next Week

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that, weather permitting, a resurfacing project will resume next week on Route 94 in Adams County.

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, the contractor will resume milling, paving, drainage upgrades, new guiderail and pavement markings on Route 94 from Green Springs Road to Pine Run Road in Oxford Township.

There will be lane restrictions under daylight flagging. Motorists should expect delays.

This project consists of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway and shoulders, drainage, guide rail, and base repairs on Route 94 from just north of the intersection with Green Springs Road (Route 2033) to the intersection with Berlin Road (Route 1019) in Berwick, Hamilton, and Oxford townships, and on Route 194 from just south of Town Circle to just north of the intersection with Short Cut Road (T-549) in Berwick and Hamilton townships and Abbottstown Borough. Work on Route 194 was completed last year.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $3,254,000 project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018