PennDOT to Replace Mountain View Road Bridge in Carroll Township, Perry County

​Bridge spanning Fishing Run is the last on three-bridge contract to be replaced

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Tuesday, May 26, its contractor will close the bridge that carries Mountain View Road over Fishing Run in Carroll Township, Perry County, and begin excavation in preparation to remove the existing single-span concrete slab structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert.

PennDOT advises motorists that starting Tuesday, May 26, Mountain View Road will be closed to through traffic until mid-September while the bridge is replaced. A detour will be in place using Valley Road (Route 850), Windy Hill Road (Route 2001), and Texas Eastern Road. Milling and paving work may be conducted after the bridge is opened to traffic under short-term single-lane alternating traffic patterns.

The $1,917,217 contract was awarded to Glen O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, Centre County, and includes the removal of three bridges and replacement with precast concrete box culverts. The other structures in this contract were replaced last year and include: the span that carries Route 17 over a tributary to Panther Creek northeast of the Village of Ickesburg near High Barney Lane in Saville Township; and the bridge that carries the Juniata Parkway over a tributary to the Juniata River between Red Hill Road and Shortcut Road in Howe Township.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018