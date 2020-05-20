Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,187 in the last 365 days.

GFP Commission Changes East River Antlerless Deer Tags

May 20, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – In an effort to reduce mule deer doe harvest during the east river deer hunting season, the Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission passed an administrative action converting all “any antlerless deer” licenses to “antlerless whitetail deer” licenses.

The action does not affect the total number of licenses available or licenses that allow the harvest of a buck. The GFP Commission and Department will continue discussions on the management of mule deer and consider additional modifications early next year for future hunting seasons. 

 

View All News

You just read:

GFP Commission Changes East River Antlerless Deer Tags

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.