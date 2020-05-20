GFP Commission Changes East River Antlerless Deer Tags

May 20, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – In an effort to reduce mule deer doe harvest during the east river deer hunting season, the Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission passed an administrative action converting all “any antlerless deer” licenses to “antlerless whitetail deer” licenses.

The action does not affect the total number of licenses available or licenses that allow the harvest of a buck. The GFP Commission and Department will continue discussions on the management of mule deer and consider additional modifications early next year for future hunting seasons.