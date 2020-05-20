Franklin Mountains State Park Opens for Day-Use May 22

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

EL PASO— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, in close coordination with state and local officials, will be reopening portions of Franklin Mountains State Park for limited day use starting May 22. Visitors must purchase day passes in advance before visiting the park. No walk-in reservations or overnight camping will be available at this time.

In correlation with the new business practices in place at all Texas State Parks, visitors are required to pre-purchase day passes through the Texas State Parks Reservation System or by calling the Customer Service Center. Annual pass holders must reserve a day pass through the online reservation system before traveling to the park. Guests will need to have their permit on hand either digitally or printed when visiting the park, carry it with them while on the trails and present it to park staff when requested.

Portions of the park, including the Ron Coleman Trail and the trails southeast of Transmountain Road, remain closed while the park is operating at a limited capacity. Visitors are encouraged to follow guidelines found along the trails diligently to ensure they have a safe trip at the park.

Visitors planning to head to Franklin Mountains State Park should ensure they have enough water and weather appropriate clothing before heading out. Find tips and recommendations for what to bring on a trail to stay safe in the Texas sun on the heat safety page on TPWD website.

Guests are encouraged to help park staff maintain the cleanliness of the park by ensuring they pick up after themselves and follow increased hygienic practices in all public spaces like restrooms.

Existing social distancing standards and public health recommendations currently in effect for all park visitors include the recommendation to wear face coverings and bring one’s own supply of hand sanitizer. State parks will also continue the requirement of a six-foot distance from individuals outside of their party, including the prohibition of the gathering of groups larger than five that are not part of the same family or household.

Other operational changes in effect at parks include the suspension of all transactions, events and in-person interpretive programs. All group-use facilities, visitor and nature centers, headquarters and other enclosed spaces where people congregate are also closed.

Reserve day passes online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900. Spanish speaking customer service representatives are available for anyone wanting to book a day pass by phone.

For more information, visit the Franklin Mountains State Park webpage.