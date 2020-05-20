Westminster Barracks / Reckless Endangerment and Shooting from a highway - Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE- REQUEST FOR PUBLIC ASSISTANCE
CASE#: 20B102207
TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
Email: eric.acevedo@vermont.gov
DATE/TIME: Between the evening of 05/15/20 and morning of 05/16/20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Baltimore Road, Baltimore, VT 05143
VIOLATIONS: Reckless Endangerment, a violation of T23 V.S.A Section 1025 and Shooting from a highway, a violation of T.10 V.S.A Section 4705
ACCUSED: Unknown Actor(‘s)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/16/20, a resident of Baltimore, Vermont, on Baltimore Road, located several bullet holes in the walls of her home, caused by a single shot that entered through an exterior wall. It is believed that this shot was taken sometime late on 05/15/20 or early on 05/16/20.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Acevedo.
If you would like to report the information anonymously, you can call VTIPS at 844-848-8477, or it can be done online, by clicking here.