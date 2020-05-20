Westminster Barracks / Reckless Endangerment and Shooting from a highway - Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE- REQUEST FOR PUBLIC ASSISTANCE

CASE#: 20B102207

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

Email: eric.acevedo@vermont.gov

DATE/TIME: Between the evening of 05/15/20 and morning of 05/16/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Baltimore Road, Baltimore, VT 05143

VIOLATIONS: Reckless Endangerment, a violation of T23 V.S.A Section 1025 and Shooting from a highway, a violation of T.10 V.S.A Section 4705

ACCUSED: Unknown Actor(‘s)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/16/20, a resident of Baltimore, Vermont, on Baltimore Road, located several bullet holes in the walls of her home, caused by a single shot that entered through an exterior wall. It is believed that this shot was taken sometime late on 05/15/20 or early on 05/16/20.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Acevedo.

If you would like to report the information anonymously, you can call VTIPS at 844-848-8477, or it can be done online, by clicking here.