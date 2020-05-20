Most Jellystone Park Locations Nationwide Open for Memorial Day Camping

COVID-19 response includes enhanced sanitation, new operating procedures and activities designed for social distancing

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Memorial Day weekend nears, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts , North America’s leading family camping and glamping chain, is preparing to welcome guests at most of its locations across the country.



Nearly 70 Jellystone Park locations are already open or will be by this weekend, which typically marks the start of the family camping season. In keeping with social distancing and health guidelines, some amenities and services may not be available. Each camp-resort is an independent franchise and is operated locally.

Guests are encouraged to contact parks directly for the most current information and to make reservations. Links to the contact information and website of each location can be found at http://www.jellystonepark.com .

For a short video of families camping and practicing social distancing, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1UqT5x25vc or https://www.dropbox.com/s/uqldbtlfmwneiej/Jellystone-Park-2020-05.mpeg?dl=0

“Jellystone Park owners have worked extremely hard to get their campgrounds and facilities ready to open,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “We want to make sure everyone who visits feels comfortable camping with us and has a good time.”

Depending upon the resort location, guests will be encouraged to participate in activities such as hiking, biking, mini golf, scavenger hunts, gem mining, laser tag, fishing, Yogi Bear character appearances, and arts and crafts sessions. Virtual activities and campsite activity kits may be available. Some amenities may be limited and available by reservation only. Activities, amenities, lodging accommodations, facilities and services vary by park.

The campgrounds are following federal, state and local authorities’ directives, and they have been provided with best practices and recommendations from the nation’s leading health organizations. In addition to social distancing policies, guests can expect enhanced sanitation procedures, including more frequent cleaning of all facilities, increased usage of disinfectants, and sanitization of rental equipment between usages. Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the parks, and employees may be wearing masks.

“Families are definitely ready for a break from the stay-at-home orders, and reservations have been brisk as states ease restrictions,” Hershenson said. “Camping is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while practicing social distancing.”

Hershenson added that camping is more affordable than other types of vacations, especially with gas prices so low. “Most of our resorts are within a few hours’ drive from a major city,” he said. “A night in a fully equipped premium cabin with a kitchen that comfortably sleeps four or more family members costs about the same as staying in a traditional hotel, making camping a great value.”

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping destination, famous for providing guests with amenities such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend and Halloween Spooktacular Weekends; and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Jellystone Park guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites, and traditional tenting campsites. There are more than 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.jellystonepark.com and www.jellystonefranchise.com .

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

866.284.2170

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/014da40f-54cb-4539-8ec2-3aef6e4c7784