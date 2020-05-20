101st Birthday Celebrated at Rockland County Nursing Home with Socially Distanced Car Parade
SUFFERN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Willows at Ramapo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a member of the CareRite Centers network, was proud to host a socially distant 101st Birthday celebration at the center for beloved resident, Helen Gorlitsky, on May 20th.
Helen Gorlitsky, pictured with employee of The Willows at Ramapo, enjoying her 101st Birthday celebration.
Proud to spread some joy during this trying time, this momentous event demonstrates how important it is to see the good that is taking place throughout the local community, and the nation.
Helen Gorlitsky was born on May 20, 1919 in Brooklyn, New York (as a twin, sibling Harold Brown), moving to Queens after marrying her late husband, Jerry Gorlitsky, to raise their family. Her husband owned an antique clock shop, and Helen was a homemaker, raising their two sons Steve and Stan Gorlitsky.
“She always cared about her sons and her family,” her son Steve shared. “Mom is an avid knitter and crocheter, and was always changing outfits and making clothes for family members, especially for her grandchildren. She also loves animals and pet therapy visits; she influenced me and my brother to become veterinarians.”
After raising her family, Helen and her husband retired to Florida, and at 97-years-old, she moved to Rockland County to be closer to her sons; she has 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Helen has been a resident of The Willows at Ramapo as a long term resident for nearly two years, celebrating her two anniversary at The Willows this upcoming August.
“We can’t say enough of the care at The Willows. Everyone is so good to her; she’s happy there,” her son Steve shared.
Lisa Gorlitsky, Helen’s granddaughter, also shared, “The Willows just blew my mind with how they celebrated my Grandmother’s 101st Birthday! The parade and celebration they threw for my Grandmother today was nothing short of extraordinary, and to see the smile on my Grandmother’s face was the absolute BEST gift they could have given to her, and to all of us.”
Lisa continued, “The staff at The Willows has gone out of their way, day after day, to keep us all connected to Grandma Helen! With phone calls and FaceTime, constant updates, and words of encouragement, they have somehow managed to make us all feel connected during this unprecedented time. Bravo to the entire staff of dedicated, skilled, and caring individuals who are true Heroes during these trying times.”
At The Willows, Helen enjoys joining in on the recreational activities and concerts in the atrium- you’ll rarely see her in her room.
Members of Suffern County and the surrounding communities attended the car parade celebration at The Willows at Ramapo, cheering, honking their horns, and wishing Helen Gorlitsky a very happy 101st birthday.
Our birthday girl Helen, who is and has been COVID-19 negative throughout the pandemic, enjoyed the celebration from the inside of the center as required by local, state, and federal guidelines.
For more information and VIP press opportunities, please email admin@thewillowsrehab.com.
Ashley Romano
CareRite Centers, LLC
+1 631-617-7785
email us here