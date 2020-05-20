Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lehigh Valley: Traffic Restrictions for UGI Utility Work

​County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Lower Macungie Twp. Road name:  Hamilton Blvd. Between:  Minesite Road and Kessler Road Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane shifting for UGI gas main work. Please use caution. Start date:  5/20/20 Est completion date:  5/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  10:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Northampton Municipality:  Bethlehem Twp. Road name:  Easton Avenue Between:  Ritter Avenue and Stefko Blvd. Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Please use caution. Start date:  5/20/20 Est completion date:  6/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

