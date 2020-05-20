Imbue Botanicals, LLC Introduces k9capsules-plus to Complete Its Higher Potency Canine CBD Product Line
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has expanded its current canine product line with the introduction of its k9capsules-plus 25mg CBD capsules.PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to introduce its k9capsules-plus full spectrum capsules to complete its higher strength canine line. Packaged in a recyclable bottle with 30 capsules each, 750 mg CBD per bottle, the product addition is a further expansion of its existing pet product line which includes tinctures, capsules and topicals for dogs, cats, horses and cattle.
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures and CBD capsules and CBD topicals for both people and pets.
“We’re so excited to introduce our new k9capsules-plus” said Tom Bauer, Managing Member of Imbue Botanicals. “Recent research suggests that stronger potencies may well benefit canines with regards to certain issues. Having a stronger product especially for larger breed canines ensures we are providing the right choices for pet owners. Specifically for larger dogs with the most demanding issues, we‘ve developed our strongest im·bue K9 capsule yet. Our vegan capsules are colored with natural chlorophyll and contain the same Full Spectrum formulation, just in significantly higher concentration.”
Imbue Botanical’s introduced its k9comfort-plus tincture last fall. Packing a powerful 250 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD per bottle, it’s ideal for those instances when a fast acting and highly absorbable product is required.
The products are available from select retailers and pharmacies, and online at www.imbuebotanicals.com
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings. Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com, or through other online CBD stores and online retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com
ABOUT Joseph Allen Agencies:
With over 40 years of combined experience, the principals at Joseph Allen specialize in design,
marketing and public relations for a diverse portfolio of clientele. At JAA, they place a significant focus on appealing to human emotion and psyche. They can handle all aspects of design and marketing needs through their internal staff, as well as through their incomparable mix of strategic partners. For more information, visit www.josephallenagencies.com
