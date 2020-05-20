Black Knight Partners with Barberitos to Donate 200 Meals for Healthcare Professionals at Baptist Medical Center
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, local companies team up to provide farm-fresh food for those on the front line
The health care professionals working tirelessly on the front lines of this pandemic deserve our gratitude and support.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacksonville-based Black Knight, Inc. and Barberitos are partnering to support medical professionals on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 outbreak by delivering 200 farm-fresh meals to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville on Thursday, May 14. Black Knight is sponsoring the cost of the meals being provided to the hospital staff.
— Anthony Jabbour, CEO of Black Knight
“The well-being of any community is dependent on the health of its residents,” said Anthony Jabbour, CEO of Black Knight. “As a strong advocate of healthy living, Black Knight works to help those impacted by disease and illness. The health care professionals working tirelessly on the front lines of this pandemic deserve our gratitude and support. We are proud to be a part of this effort to show our appreciation for their dedication and selflessness.”
Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. Barberitos is a fast-casual restaurant located at 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway in Jacksonville, Fla., and is locally owned by Bobby and Kate Wilder.
Additionally, Barberitos is accepting online monetary donations throughout its 50+ stores to help feed area healthcare professionals and will then match those donations to provide twice as much food to the community heroes and waive delivery fees. Guests can make a donation to their own local hospitals at www.Barberitos.com to quickly and easily help feed healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now, more than ever, we need to rally and support each other in the Jacksonville community,” said Bobby Wilder. “We are in this together and are so thankful for our amazing local medical personnel. They are truly heroes right now and are giving so much of their time, energy and efforts to take care of those who have been affected by COVID-19. We are grateful to Black Knight for helping us make this happen.”
Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurant’s menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, rice and beans.
For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com. For more information about Black Knight and its fintech services, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
About Black Knight:
Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle. As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina:
Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, pork, rice and beans. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com.
