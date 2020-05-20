DLI highlights resources available to UI Claimants impacted by COVID-19
The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today is highlighting state resources available for Montanans that have filed for UI benefits due to COVID-19 impacts.
“Over the last nine weeks, DLI has issued over $327M in UI benefits to Montanans. These benefits have provided, and will continue to provide, much-needed economic relief for Montanans impacted by COVID-19,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “As Montana’s phased reopening progresses, we also want to remind Montanans of the additional resources available to them.”
Resources DLI can offer to claimants include:
Return to Work Information
DLI has launched a page on its COVID-19 website focused on providing information to Montana employers and employees on the phased reopening of Montana’s economy at dli.mt.gov/return-to-work. The page offers information for businesses and workers on the Governor’s reopening directive, health and safety, and recruitment and job search tools.
Job Service Montana
As Montana continues a phased reopening, Job Service Montana offices across the state can support job seekers. Job Service workforce development centers collaborate with community partners to deliver customer-focused, data-driven employment and training opportunities, and services to businesses seeking employees and other assistance. Available resources include career planning, resume, interviewing and cover letter assistance, work-based learning opportunities, UI assistance and more. Job Service resources are available by phone, email, or online at MontanaWorks.gov. For a list of all Job Service offices across the state and their contact information, visit montanaworks.gov/job-service-montana.
HELP-Link
HELP-Link is a free workforce program for Montanans covered by Medicaid under the Montana HELP Plan. Created by the HELP Act, HELP-Link connects Medicaid enrollees with high-quality workforce training, employment services, and job openings in local communities. For more information, visit montanaworks.gov/help-link.
A variety of resources provided by other state agencies may also help UI Claimants. A comprehensive information resource and application portal for emergency grants funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is available at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV. Other state resources include:
Emergency Housing Assistance Program – Department of Commerce
- Montana Housing’s Emergency Housing Assistance program provides rent, security deposit, mortgage payment, and/or hazard insurance assistance for Montanans who have lost a job or have a substantial income loss as a result of COVID-19. Learn more and apply at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV.
Healthcare, Food, and Income Security assistance – Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS)
- DPHHS provides food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
- Health coverage is available through Montana’s HELP Plan, Medicaid and Healthy Montana Kids.
- Cash assistance is available through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
- To apply for these programs, DPHHS encourages Montanans to open an online account at apply.mt.gov. Or, call the Helpline at 1-888-706-1535. The Helpline is offering extended hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about how to apply, visit https://dphhs.mt.gov/hcsd/OfficeofPublicAssistance
Low Income Energy Assistance – Department of Public Health and Human Services
- The Low Income Energy Assistance Program provides energy assistance to Montanans. DPHHS has received $5 million in federal CARES Act funds to expand assistance to thousands of Montanans struggling to afford their home energy needs due to the financial strain of COVID-19. Additional information about LIEAP and this opportunity is available at www.lieap.mt.gov.
Mental Health Resources – Department of Public Health and Human Services
- The Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-TALK (8255) and provides 24/7, free, and confidential support for people in distress.
- The Montana Crisis Text Line can be accessed by texting “MT” to 741741. When a person texts the Text Line, a counselor responds within minutes and is available for any behavioral health crisis.
- The Montana Warmline is a free, confidential service staffed by individuals with lived experience who understand the behavioral health needs of individuals. The service provides early crisis intervention with emotional support that can prevent a crisis. The Warmline is available at 877-688-3377 or at http://montanawarmline.org/.
DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for self-employed or other Montanans impacted by COVID-19. Updates for Montana employers and individuals impacted by COVID-19, including UI Claimants, is available at dli.mt.gov/covid-19.