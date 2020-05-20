DLI highlights resources available to UI Claimants impacted by COVID-19

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today is highlighting state resources available for Montanans that have filed for UI benefits due to COVID-19 impacts.

“Over the last nine weeks, DLI has issued over $327M in UI benefits to Montanans. These benefits have provided, and will continue to provide, much-needed economic relief for Montanans impacted by COVID-19,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “As Montana’s phased reopening progresses, we also want to remind Montanans of the additional resources available to them.”

Resources DLI can offer to claimants include:

Return to Work Information

DLI has launched a page on its COVID-19 website focused on providing information to Montana employers and employees on the phased reopening of Montana’s economy at dli.mt.gov/return-to-work. The page offers information for businesses and workers on the Governor’s reopening directive, health and safety, and recruitment and job search tools.

Job Service Montana

As Montana continues a phased reopening, Job Service Montana offices across the state can support job seekers. Job Service workforce development centers collaborate with community partners to deliver customer-focused, data-driven employment and training opportunities, and services to businesses seeking employees and other assistance. Available resources include career planning, resume, interviewing and cover letter assistance, work-based learning opportunities, UI assistance and more. Job Service resources are available by phone, email, or online at MontanaWorks.gov. For a list of all Job Service offices across the state and their contact information, visit montanaworks.gov/job-service-montana.

HELP-Link

HELP-Link is a free workforce program for Montanans covered by Medicaid under the Montana HELP Plan. Created by the HELP Act, HELP-Link connects Medicaid enrollees with high-quality workforce training, employment services, and job openings in local communities. For more information, visit montanaworks.gov/help-link.

A variety of resources provided by other state agencies may also help UI Claimants. A comprehensive information resource and application portal for emergency grants funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is available at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV. Other state resources include:

Emergency Housing Assistance Program – Department of Commerce

Montana Housing’s Emergency Housing Assistance program provides rent, security deposit, mortgage payment, and/or hazard insurance assistance for Montanans who have lost a job or have a substantial income loss as a result of COVID-19. Learn more and apply at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV.

Healthcare, Food, and Income Security assistance – Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS)

DPHHS provides food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Health coverage is available through Montana’s HELP Plan, Medicaid and Healthy Montana Kids.

Cash assistance is available through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

To apply for these programs, DPHHS encourages Montanans to open an online account at apply.mt.gov. Or, call the Helpline at 1-888-706-1535. The Helpline is offering extended hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about how to apply, visit https://dphhs.mt.gov/hcsd/OfficeofPublicAssistance

Low Income Energy Assistance – Department of Public Health and Human Services

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program provides energy assistance to Montanans. DPHHS has received $5 million in federal CARES Act funds to expand assistance to thousands of Montanans struggling to afford their home energy needs due to the financial strain of COVID-19. Additional information about LIEAP and this opportunity is available at www.lieap.mt.gov .

Mental Health Resources – Department of Public Health and Human Services

The Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-TALK (8255) and provides 24/7, free, and confidential support for people in distress.

The Montana Crisis Text Line can be accessed by texting “MT” to 741741. When a person texts the Text Line, a counselor responds within minutes and is available for any behavioral health crisis.

The Montana Warmline is a free, confidential service staffed by individuals with lived experience who understand the behavioral health needs of individuals. The service provides early crisis intervention with emotional support that can prevent a crisis. The Warmline is available at 877-688-3377 or at http://montanawarmline.org/ .

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for self-employed or other Montanans impacted by COVID-19. Updates for Montana employers and individuals impacted by COVID-19, including UI Claimants, is available at dli.mt.gov/covid-19.