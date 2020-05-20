The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will remove the open fire ban on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area on Friday, May 22.

However, this area will still fall under burn restrictions implemented by Morton, Burleigh and Emmons counties, which only allows open fires, including campfires, when the fire danger rating is low or moderate. The burn ban is in effect when the rating is very high or extreme, and/or a red flag warning has been issued.

Oahe WMA covers more than 16,000 acres along the Missouri River south of Bismarck and Mandan within Burleigh, Emmons and Morton counties.