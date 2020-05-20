Governor Signs Memorial Day Proclamation

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the 2020 Memorial Day Proclamation, honoring our nation’s fallen service members.
As we honor the rich history of our service members and their contributions to America’s liberty and freedom, let us not forget the families of our veterans, and especially our Gold Star Families, who themselves, embody selfless service and sacrifice.
