Governor Signs Memorial Day Proclamation

May 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the 2020 Memorial Day Proclamation, honoring our nation’s fallen service members.

As we honor the rich history of our service members and their contributions to America’s liberty and freedom, let us not forget the families of our veterans, and especially our Gold Star Families, who themselves, embody selfless service and sacrifice.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 25.

