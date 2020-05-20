Wrong way driver causes fatal crash on I-15 in Lindon

PIO

Wednesday May 20, 2020

On May 19th, 2020, at 11:35 PM, UHP Dispatchers received reports of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-15 at MM 273 in Lindon. There was a collision between that vehicle and a southbound vehicle. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 28-year-old male, was unrestrained and likely killed on impact. The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old female, was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Evidence and witness interviews have given Troopers and SBI investigators a pretty good idea as to which of the two vehicles involved may have been going wrong way. However, until we have 100% certainty, we will refrain from providing that detail at this time.

