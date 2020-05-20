E-learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $345 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

This market research report on the e-learning market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-learning market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the period 2019−2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global e-learning market is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 120%, reaching revenue of over $345 billion by 2025.

2. In 2019 the self-paced learning segment dominated the global e-learning market and accounted for a 60% share. North America is expected to add around $55 billion to the global market by 2025.

3. In North America, corporate e-learning was the major segment in 2019 and is expected to add over $26 billion to the market, posting an absolute growth of around 126% by 2025.

4. Training is the largest segment in the APAC region and accounted for over 75% of the market however, testing is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR over 22% during the forecast period.

5. In Europe higher education was the second largest segment and accounted for around 22% in 2019 and is expected to post an absolute growth of over 58% by 2025.

6. Skill development is a major focus area for governments with the long-term implementation of continuous e-learning programs supplemented by instructor-led models found to be effective.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by delivery mode, learning mode, function, end-users, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 49 other vendors

E-learning Market – Segmentation

• The packaged content delivery segment is gaining popularity as this mode of learning is comfortable and offers a no-time-and-space constraint option. As this mode saves time because it nullifies traveling and reaches students in remote locations, it is cost-effective for students and professionals, thereby increasing its application.

• The self-paced learning segment will grow at a fster rate, follwoed by instructor-led e-learning modules. The segment is likely to maintan its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The growing preference for continuous learning and scaling new career opportunities of employees is driving corporates to use technology for accessing the content anywhere across the globe.

• The K-12 segment relates to public education bodies, primary, and secondary private education entities. The segment has played a major role in the consistent growth of global educational expenditure. Mobile devices and gamification tools play a major role in the K-12 segment.

Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

• Packaged Content

• Learning Management System (LMS)

• Others

Market Segmentation by Learning Mode

• Self-paced

• Instructor-led

Market Segmentation by Function

• Training

• Testing

Market Segmentation by End-user

• K-12

• Higher Education

• Corporate

• Government

• Vocational

E-learning Market – Dynamics

Augmented Reality (AR) refers to the display of a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment, which is supplemented by computer-generated sensory inputs such as video, graphics, and sound or GPS guidance. While AR adds or molds the reality, Virtual Reality (VR) transposes a real environment located elsewhere to through closed visors or goggles. A classic example often quoted to illustrate both of these concepts better is “With virtual reality, you can swim with sharks, while with augmented reality, you can watch a shark pop out of your business card.” VR and AR were once considered a fad for use in various end-users are being taken seriously driven by innovations enabling better experience and growing pilots for their applications.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Increase in Use of Mobile Apps and Social Media

• Growth of Blended Learning in Education Technology

• Higher Internet Penetration & Internet-enabled Devices

• Digitization Initiatives in Learning & Training

E-learning Market – Geography

The APAC e-learning market is expected to be influenced by the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, along with rapid urbanization. With the availability of budget smartphones, high disposable income, and increased buying power of the middle-class population, especially in China, South Korea, and India, the use and daily active time spent on smartphones have surged in recent years, which is likely to influence e-learning business opportunities. The APAC e-learning market is relatively smaller than the North American counterpart. However, it is displaying impressive growth driven by some structural changes in key countries such as India and China. These two countries figure among the leading five e-learning markets in the world and are characterized by rising disposable incomes and expanding internet infrastructure.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Nordics

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Chile

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

Major Vendors

• Apollo Education Group

• BlackBoard Learn

• British Council

• Oracle

• Pearson

Other vendors include - Docebo, McGraw-Hill E-learning Group, Aptara, Desire2Learn, Edmodo, Skillsoft, Cengage Learning, Macmillan Education, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Educomp, Kroton, Telefonica, Instructure, edX, English Attack, Estacio, Coursera, Latitude CG, LLC, Litmos, Open English, Veduca, LinkedIn (Microsoft), SimpliLearn, Think and Learn (BYJU’s), SweetRush, upGrad, LeQuest, FutureLearn, Learn2Play, Chegg, Bright Little Labs, Aula Education, Whitehat Security, Blinkist, Aveti Learning, Age of Learning, Learnetic, Elearn Australia, 360Learning, Khan Academy, Udemy, SkillShare, Udacity, Pluralsight Inc., Alison, Babbel, Treehouse, unacademy (Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt Ltd), and Duolingo.

