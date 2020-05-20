MCO Wins RegTech Insight Award for Managing Conduct Risk
2020 Award Recognizes Comprehensive Approach to Conflict ManagementNEW YORK, NY, US, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice) announced today that its integrated compliance solution, MyComplianceOffice, has been named the Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk in the 2020 RegTech Insight Awards. The award recognizes both new and well-established providers who are finding innovative solutions to regulatory challenges in the global financial industry.
Used by 380 firms across 85 countries, MyComplianceOffice provides clients with a fully integrated solution that identifies conflicts across employee, firm transactions and third parties. From personal trading to deal conflict review, MCO’s comprehensive approach reduces the risk and cost of compliance.
Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, which leads the RegTech Insight Awards congratulated MCO on its win: "We are pleased that our cross-platform audience of over 20,000 senior technology officers and data specialists rated MCO as the Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk. MCO is a rising star in the RegTech universe.”
In a recent interview, Brian Fahey, MCO CEO, talked to the editorial team about the future of MCO and his thoughts on receiving the award.
“We are delighted that so many people demonstrated confidence in MyComplianceOffice with their vote. This award affirms the product development strategy of the last 12 years, but we won’t stop here”, said Fahey. “Our customers expect innovative technology that will keep them a step ahead of regulatory requirements. We will continue to invest and expand our offerings to maintain their trust in MyComplianceOffice.”
To see the full list of winners, visit www.regtechinsight.com.
About MCO
MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. Its powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing the regulated activities of the company, employees and third-party vendors. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, MCO’s easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions get clients up and running quickly and cost-efficiently.
Lisa Deschamp
MCO
+1 866-951-2280
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn