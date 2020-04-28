MCO Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Support New Phase of Growth

Conduct Risk Compliance

Industry veteran, David Kubersky, will serve as the company’s CRO to help accelerate growth and gain market traction across the firm’s global business.

NEW YORK, US, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCO, a global provider of conduct risk compliance software, announced the expansion of its management team with the addition of a Chief Revenue Officer. Industry veteran, David Kubersky, will serve as the company’s CRO to help accelerate growth and gain market traction across the firm’s global business.

The role of the CRO has become increasingly important in establishing operating procedures that keep organizations oriented towards success. In this new role, David Kubersky will be responsible for leading MCO’s sales and business efforts to support the company’s next phase of growth and its expanding go-to-market plans.

“We’re delighted to have David join the management team at this exciting time in our evolution,” said Brian Fahey, CEO of MCO. “MCO has had tremendous success to date. Now, as we lay the foundation for accelerating growth, we need a leader who can implement repeatable and scalable processes, while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit, agility and client-centricity that has and will continue to make MCO great.”

David’s track record for developing successful revenue programs is strategically important in advancing the MCO go-to-market strategy. He brings breadth and depth of experience in deploying integrated solutions to clients with proven expertise in revenue leadership, account management, digital marketing effectiveness, salesforce optimization and client success.

“I’m excited to join MCO to help execute its long-term growth strategy,” said David Kubersky. “MCO has an amazing team, a differentiated product portfolio, and a significant market opportunity. I look forward to building on the momentum and extending growth to advance the company’s evolution.”

David has more than 20 years of experience in revenue leadership roles, spanning entrepreneurial, private equity and venture capital backed firms, as well as public corporations of various sizes and stages of maturity. Before joining MCO, he served as CRO at Exiger, a provider of technology-enabled regulatory, financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions. Prior to Exiger, he served as Head of Sales at Broadridge and was a Principal of SixPoints Venture Concepts. Well-rounded, David was also the Chief Operating Officer/Chief Revenue Officer at CodeStreet and EVP and Managing Director at SimCorp – a publicly traded global software firm focused on the financial services vertical market.

##

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. Its powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing the regulated activities of the company, employees and third-party vendors. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, MCO’s easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions get clients up and running quickly and cost-efficiently.





